DOZENS of municipalities have crossed one of two thresholds set by the Junta in Andalucia to determine stricter coronavirus measures.

The first is a 14-day cumulative incidence rate of between 500 and 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

The second is an incidence rate of ABOVE 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

Those municipalities which find themselves in the former category must close their outer perimeters, meaning no one can enter or exit without a justified excuse (work, legal or medical reasons).

Those in the latter category must close all non-essential businesses, such as bars and restaurants, as well as their outer perimeters.

There are exceptions, such as sports centres in the open air and hairdressers and florists.

The measures will stay in place for at least the next two weeks.

See the two lists for each province below.