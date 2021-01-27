9.579 new coronavirus infections were declared last night(January 26) in the Valencian Community.

That’s a rise of 1,156 cases on the Monday total, which is normally lower due to reduced reporting coming in over the weekend.

The previous Tuesday saw 7,995 cases announced and the pandemic high daily total of 9,810 infections was reached on January 20.

The latest figures keep the Valencian Community as the most infectious region in Spain.

Death rates maintain their position in the nineties with 93 fatalities reported yesterday by the regional health ministry.

The pandemic death toll now stands at 4,320 people.

On a more positive note, hospitalisations have fallen to 4,669 compared to Monday’s total of 4,777.

The pressure though continues on intensive care units, with 614 patients admitted, a rise of ten.

70 new outbreaks have been announced in the Valencian Community, of which 44 are in Valencia Province(20 in Valencia City).

A significant proportion of new outbreaks in Alicante Province appear to be in the north of the region.

That includes three in Denia, two in Pego and Teulada, along with one each in Javea, Calpe, and El Verger.

Weekend border closures start this Friday in the region’s cities with all of the current restrictions running until at least February 15.