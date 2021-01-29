ANDALUCIA has registered 7,759 new coronavirus cases on Friday, more than double the number added on Thursday.

It has caused the 14-day cumulative incidence rate to increase by 13.7 points, reaching 891.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, some 90 people lost their lives to the disease in the past 24 hours in the deadliest day of the pandemic since November 10, when 95 died in a 24-hour period.

Today’s case count is also the second highest of the pandemic beaten only last Friday when 7,816 cases were detected.

It comes as the regional president Juanma Moreno pleaded with residents to stay indoors this weekend despite the sunny weather.

Este fin de semana vamos a tener buenas temperaturas en #Andalucía. Nuestra tierra seguirá ahí y más adelante podremos disfrutar de ella. Por favor, #QuédateEnCasa. Todos tenemos un objetivo: reducir los contagios. Sólo así aliviaremos el sufrimiento y la presión hospitalaria. pic.twitter.com/ic0SigeEZH — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) January 29, 2021

“This weekend we are going to have high temperatures in Andalucia,” the Partido Popular leader tweeted.

“Our land will continue to exist and later we will enjoy it. Please, stay home.

“We all have the same goal: reduce infections. Only this will alleviate suffering and hospital pressure.”

Out of the eight provinces, Malaga counted 1,648 cases on Friday, one of its highest daily tallies ever.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. ? pic.twitter.com/ucem68xUWz — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) January 29, 2021

It was followed by Sevilla with 1,569, then Cadiz with 1,182, Granada 785, Cordoba 753, Almeria 679, Jaen 595 and Huelva 548.