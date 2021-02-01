6,713 new coronavirus infections were reported today(February 1) in the Valencian Community, as weekend COVID-19 new case numbers trend downwards.

It means that a total of 13,261 new infections were notified since last Friday, compared to 14,545 the previous weekend.

55 people have died in the last 24 hours, with a total of 4,857 coronavirus fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalisations in the Valencian Community stand at 4,657, up by 163 on the Sunday total.

The hospital numbers are still 113 lower than the pandemic high recorded a week ago(January 25).

ICU admissions are 670, 16 less than yesterday, but higher than the total of 604, seven days earlier.

33 outbreaks have been reported in the Valencian Community, with a third of those connected to schools and colleges.