THE Policia Nacional of Torremolinos will be out in full force over the coming weeks after the tightening of restrictions in Malaga city according to councillor Antonio Ruiz.

The increased surveillance will be placed on all main entrances to the coastal town after the capital announced that it would be closing all bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses this week.

Ruiz called for increased compliance of the residents of Malaga to not be enticed by the ‘call effect’ of Torremolinos, which currently still has businesses open for trade.

“Fortunately we have not exceeded that rate as has happened in Malaga, and we have to do everything possible so that the figures of both cities go down in the coming weeks, it is time for all of us to make an effort and be responsible” said Ruiz.

Latest figures showed Malaga city exceeded the 1,000 per 100,000 threshold meaning that for the first time, all but essential businesses closed their doors.

The capital closed its doors on Monday after it registered 1,008 cases.

Torremolinos currently sits between 500 and 1,000 cases per 100,000, meaning that although perimiters are closed, businesses are still allowed to remain open albeit within strict opening hours.

As of yesterday (Wednesday) Malaga had dropped below the 1,000 mark again to 986.6 cases, however will still remain locked down for the 14 days.

This has prompted the local regional opposition parties PSOE and Adelante Malaga to request an urgent meeting with the mayor to address the situation.

The new checkpoints in Torremolinos were enforced yesterday and will be in place for the next 14 days before being reviewed.