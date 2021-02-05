THE highlight of Orihuela’s fiesta season, the annual medieval market, has been replaced by a virtual tour of the city’s Museum of the Wall – thanks to Covid.

An online guided tour will be held by the Department of Culture this Sunday, February 7, at noon.



PACKED WITH HISTORY: Mari Carmen Sánchez announces

the virtual tour of the Wall Museum

Orihuela’s Councillor of Culture, the archaeologist Mari Carmen Sánchez, said: “This weekend we would celebrate the Medieval Market, but since circumstances prevent it, we will take advantage of technology with this virtual tour.”

The Museum of the Wall of Orihuela is still an important historical site, with a number of revealing excavations between 1998 and 2000.











PACKED WITH COLOUR: The Annual Medieval Market

It shows important archaeological heritage from the area, with the wall itself, four towers from the Almohad period, Arab baths, Islamic and late medieval dwellings, a Gothic palace and architectural remains of the Casa del Paso (18th century building).

Although the tour via the council’s Facebook site will detail the curiosities of the remains, it will still fall arguably well short of the “riot of colour” that Orihuela hosted in 2020, just before the pandemic ended every other fiesta for the year.

