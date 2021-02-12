AN oil spill from a bulk carrier in the Bay of Gibraltar has reached areas of the western coastline inside the port area.

The spill occurred at 6.50am this morning after a venting valve on the AM Ghent bulk carrier anchored in the bay failed.

Gibraltar Port Authority immediately followed the counter-pollution plan to try to clean up the mess.

Clean-up operations were put under the supervision of the Bunkering Superintendent and a contracted party.

“Captain of the Port contacted his counterpart in Algeciras to inform him of the situation,” said a spokesperson for the Gibraltar Government.

“Although assistance was offered, such was declined.

“Special permission was granted for two Spanish assets to come into BGTW to prevent oil from transgressing the medium line in the bay.

“The incident is still ongoing.”

Oil pollution has been recorded all over the coastal areas of Mid-Harbours and Westview Park.

Venting valve failures are one of the most common reasons for oil spills, normally occurring when a ship is refuelling.

As yet, there is no further information as to the extent of the spill, amount of oil in the sea or how badly the coast has been affected.