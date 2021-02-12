2,911 coronavirus cases were reported in last night’s(February 11) daily update from the Valencian health ministry.

That is a fall of 120 new infections compared to Wednesday’s figures, and on the more indicative week-to-week comparison, it is a fall of 1,911 cases on the February 4 total.

In spite of the positive downward trend, the Valencian Government has taken a cautious approach and are maintaining all of the current restrictions until at least March 1.

The accumulated 14 day positivity rate is 777 per 100,000 residents, which is still above the Spanish national average, but it has halved over a fortnight.

The regional health ministry said that 106 deaths were recorded yesterday, a fall of three on the Wednesday total.

5,796 people have died as a result of COVID-19, with over 600 fatalities in the last seven days.

Hospital admissions continue to fall rapidly with 2,806 people admitted to regional facilities, compared to 2,995 on Wednesday.

On a week-to-week basis, admissions have dropped by 1,359.

ICU cases stand at 561, compared to 656 on February 4.

63 new outbreaks have been reported in the Valencian Community with 29 directly related to schools and colleges.

39 outbreaks were in Valencia Province; 22 in Alicante Province; and two in Castellon Province.