BRITISH expats are demanding the resignation of any Alicante politicians who jumped the queue to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

They believe it would be ‘despicable’ if – as claimed – various local mayors got vaccinated before older pensioners.

Geraldine Cox, 74, based near Denia, said it was a disgrace that the mayors have been able to keep their jobs while she has been repeatedly told there are no vaccines available.

“It’s a disgraceful situation,” the retired nurse told the Olive Press this week.

“My husband David is 84 and recovering from prostate cancer and has to take medicine daily.

“Surely he should be top priority for the jab, along with many others like us!”

PRIORITY: David Cox is recovering from cancer and is more than 80 years old, meaning he should be on the list to receive a jab

The couple, who moved to Spain six years ago, are registered with the Valencia health authorities.

But despite the rollout plan prioritising over 80s, David has not been called.

“Our health centre in Gata has twice told us they have not had any vaccines and don’t know when they will be getting any,” added Geraldine.

“It’s crazy, not just for my husband but for everyone else who really needs one. All our friends at home had the vaccine a month ago.

“It’s the lack of any information that frustrates me here… it’s as though we don’t exist.

“I think the EU made a mistake not ordering sooner while the UK is doing a great job, and hats off to the authorities there.”

It comes after a probe was launched into five politicians, including the mayors of El Verger and Els Poblets, for allegedly jumping the queue.

UNDER FIRE: The married mayors who refuse to resign after getting vaccine before the most vulnerable

Both mayors Ximo Coll and Carolina Vives were accused of receiving jabs in early January, despite rules prioritising care home residents and health workers.

Rose Moore, 64, of Doncaster, said it would be ‘despicable’ if it was proven the mayors illegally skipped the queue.

“Some people are desperate to have the vaccine because they are frightened,” the Alicante-based mother-of-two told the Olive Press.

“It should be rolled out to the most vulnerable and caregivers first. People should not use their position of privilege… it’s very disappointing.”

The investigation continues.