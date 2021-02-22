MURCIA will allow bars and shops to open after 8.00 pm from this Wednesday night(February 24) as new COVID-19 infections continue to fall in the region.

The relaxation in restrictions will also allow for up to four people who do not live together to meet up at bar and restaurant terraces.

Because the Murcia region remains at a Phase Two level of risk, hospitality businesses will still be prohibited from opening indoors and the curfew time of 10.00 pm will continue.

Health Minister, Juan Jose Pedreño, said: “The whole of Murcian society has been making an effort but in spite of the relaxations, we must remain cautious to avoid a return to tougher measures.”

Abaran, Beniel, Cieza, Pliego and Yecla will leave the strictest measures this Wednesday, which will allow their local borders and the hospitality sector to reopen.

In the whole of the region, Ulea remains under isolation, and increased infection rates mean that Alhama de Murcia has also returned to that ‘extreme alert’ category.

Alhama has seen an 80% rise in infections over the last week.

Juan Jose Pedreño added that vaccinations were progressing well in the region and that crucially no COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in nursing homes over the weekend.