A MOTHER and son have been arrested for allegedly laundering drug trafficking profits by flipping houses near the Costa del Sol.

The 62-year-old woman and her son, 35, were picked up by Policia Nacional in La Linea de la Concepcion as part of Operation Fortuni.

The investigation, which began in 2019, was targeting a cocaine distribution network operating out of Cadiz province, next to Malaga.

CUFFED: Mother accused of laundering drug trafficking profits (CREDIT: Policia Nacional)

Police discovered that at least €300,000 had been laundered by the duo and their gang by using ill-gotten cash to improve or ‘flip’ properties before selling them for a legitimate profit.

Investigators first grew suspicious of the family pair when they noticed they were driving luxury cars registered under someone else’s name.

Police said it was an attempt – in vain – to hide their true assets or wealth and to throw off suspicion.

A raid on several homes led to the seizure of 355g of cocaine, 500g of heroin, 66kg of hashish, 47kg of marijuana, €45,000 in cash, four cars and two guns.

A total of 13 people were arrested for belonging to a criminal organisation dedicated to drug trafficking.