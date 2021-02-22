NEW COVID-19 case rates have fallen to cumulative levels last seen on December 16 according to Valencian health ministry figures released this evening(February 22).

Today’s new case total stood at just 189 on what is traditionally a low reporting day for infections on the back of a weekend.

It means that the cumulative figure of infections across 14 days stands at 224 cases per 100,000 people.

Under national Ministry of Health classifications, the Valencian Community has now moved from an ‘extreme risk’ infection category to ‘high risk’ for the first time since mid-December.

Taking in the Monday update of 189 new cases, along with reports on Saturday and Sunday, a total of 1,988 COVID-19 infections were confirmed by testing over the weekend.

That is a drop of over 50% on the previous weekend total of 4,158 infections, and is over two-thirds lower than the first weekend of February which declared 7,211 cases.

If recent trends are maintained, tomorrow’s figures will show a more significant rise, but there is no doubt that COVID-19 cases are falling quickly in the Valencian Community.

Restrictions will be relaxed to some degree in the region when the current set of measures expires next Monday(March 1).

35 deaths have been recorded in the last day taking the pandemic total to 6,347, a rise of 345 in the last week.

Hospital admissions stand at 1,587 compared to 2,355 on February 15 and 3,547 on February 8.

ICU numbers are at 368, compared to 491 a week earlier.

Just five new outbreaks have been reported in the region since Sunday, with all of them in Valencia Province.

Like with the lower infection and death rate figures, the low outbreak total is also down to reduced reporting from the weekend.