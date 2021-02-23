IT’S official… the average person in Spain is no longer at an ‘extreme risk’ of coronavirus contagion.

It comes as figures released by the Ministry of Health Tuesday show the 14-day cumulative incidence rate has fallen to 235 cases per 100,000 people.

The country has therefore fallen below the 250-cases barrier, which according to Spain’s four-tier system, places a municipality, region or the country in the ‘at extreme risk’ zone.

Some 7,461 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, along with 443 deaths.

More to follow…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.