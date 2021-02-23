ANDALUCIA’S COVID-19 infection rate is continuing to drop but the number of deaths and hospitalisations are taking longer to catch up, new figures have suggested

The southernmost region added 721 new cases on Tuesday, more than the 650 registered on Monday but fewer than the 972 of the same day last week.

According to the figures, released by the Junta, the 14-day cumulative incidence rate has fallen by 20.4 points in the past 24 hours to 259 cases per 100,000 people.

Over the past seven days, the ever-important figure has fallen by 192.1 points.

However there has been a spike in deaths today, with 100 people losing their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours.

It’s the highest daily death toll since February 16, when 113 people died over a 24-hour period.

There were just 11 deaths recorded by comparison on Monday.

But data from the past four Tuesdays shows the steady decline in the infection rate, with 3,795 cases being added on the first of the month, 1,997 on the second, 972 on the third and 721 today.

Out of the eight provinces, Malaga counted the most new cases today with 194, followed by Sevilla with 149, Cadiz 148, Almeria 106, Granada 79, Jaen 40, Huelva five and Cordoba with zero.

There are currently 2,352 coronavirus sufferers spread across Andalucia’s hospitals, representing 14 more than Monday.

Of these, 564 are in intensive care units, the same as Monday but 100 fewer than Tuesday last week.