Start your engines, Spain!

Supremme de Luxe is making herstory as the first solo queen to host a Drag Race spinoff.

The Spanish drag artist, from Madrid, has been crowned as the judge of Drag Race España and will reign over the season 1 panel when the show debuts later this year.

Drag Race España is Europe’s third international Drag Race instalment, following in the high-heeled footsteps of the UK and Holland who created their own remakes of the hit drag show.

De Luxe, who has built up a loyal following after years stunting pretty in the capital, celebrated her new gig by taking to social media to share the exciting news with fans.

She told her Twitter followers that she’s ‘glad to be able to’ finally let the kitty out of the bag.

¡Sí! ¡Encantada de poder contarlo todo ya! https://t.co/mtttOhVlc5

— Supremme de Luxe (@SupremmedeLuxe) February 22, 2021

A Spanish version of the major drag competition is expected to hit screen later this year, becoming the latest in a long line of international editions of the Emmy-winning global franchise

The series also recently expanded to include Canada’s Drag Race (recently renewed for season 2), Drag Race Down Under in New Zealand and Australia.

Last year, production company founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey told EW there were ‘three or four’ new versions of the franchise in the works.