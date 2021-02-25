THE Government of the Balearic Islands has confirmed that bars and restaurants can reopen in Mallorca next week.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, President Francina Armengol finally revealed the details of the government’s much awaited de-escalation plan.

From March 2, bars and restaurants will be able to open again, however with certain conditions.

First, only making use of their outdoor terraces under a 50% capacity.

They also must close by 5pm and have no more than four people sitting at each table.

Gyms can also reopen under a 30% capacity and with all those attending wearing a face mask at all times.

Social gatherings between people that do not live together will also be allowed from this date.

Bars and restaurants will also be able to reopen in Formentera and Menorca.

Meanwhile, Armengol said she would keep the current restrictions in place in Ibiza for now.

This week, the Balearic government had received pressure to clarify the de-escalation plans for the island.

Armengol said: “It is important to have a slow and safe de-escalation so that the pandemic is contained before the upcoming tourist season.”