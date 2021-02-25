BENIDORM will start dividing up its beaches from this Monday(March 1) in a repeat of last year’s safety measures.

That’s in spite of the fact that are virtually no foreign tourists from countries like the UK and domestic travel into the Valencian Community is largely prohibited.

16 m2 sections will be zoned up on the Costa Blanca resort’s sands with capacity controls put into place.

Benidorm council is banking on the fact that the likely ending of weekend perimeter closures for the city and the reopening of bar and restaurant terraces will bring more ‘locally-based’ visitors to the area.

The authority also wants to set up the beaches in time for the San Jose weekend holiday starting on March 19, and then the start of Easter week at the end of the month.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “We are taking last summer’s ‘Benidorm Beach Safety’ concept and repeating it this year after the good response we had to the measures.”

Between March 1 and April 30, 19 extra people will be drafted in to boost the search and rescue service, which includes a boat and an ambulance.

Beach cleaning services will be expanded from the evening to include morning and afternoon shifts.

No sunbed or umbrella rental service will be available due to an anticipated low demand.