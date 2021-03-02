END of month data reveals that February recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Andalucia since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IECA data records that 2,036 people were registered to have died from Covid-19 last month in Spain’s Andalucia, surpassing by 549 the previous high of 1,487 recorded in November when the region was gripped by the second wave.

The region has now passed the peak of the third wave with the highest mortality on a single day recorded on February 12 when 127 people died.

Infections and deaths are now on a downward trend week by week with the death toll recorded at 346 in the final week compared to 465 in the third week of February, and 688 in the second.

As a whole Spain suffered its second-worst month for coronavirus deaths in February with 10,528 fatalities, the worst figure since April last year when the first wave reached its peak when 950 people were recorded dead in a single day.

According to the latest government figures, the overall toll now stands at 69,609, health ministry data showed.

Datos sobre #COVID19 en España, desde el primer caso inicial, actualizados a hoy lunes, 1 de marzo:



??Confirmados por PCR: 3.204.531

??Fallecidos: 69.609



Información por CC.AA:https://t.co/U4bmDgFvZL pic.twitter.com/7gUnfIuXya — Salud Pública (@SaludPublicaEs) March 1, 2021

The infection rate has plummeted across Spain from around 900 cases per 100,000 people over a 14 day period in late July to a country average that now stands at 175.

Andalucia’s infection rate is bang on line with Spain’s national average at 175.56 cases per 100,000 in an accumulated incidence rate recorded over 14 days. Madrid remains the highest on mainland Spain with a rate of 284.58 cases per 100,000.