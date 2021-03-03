A WOMAN has been arrested in Mallorca for abandoning two of her children after being caught shoplifting.

Policia Nacional say the woman, aged 36, has been charged with child abandonment and robbery.

According to investigators, a security guard had suspected that the mother, accompanied by four of her children at the time, had stolen items of clothing from the FAN shopping centre in Palma.

She was swiftly stopped by the employee with several items of clothing found stashed inside of her two-year-old child’s buggy.

The woman claimed this was a mistake and that she had simply forgotten to pay for the clothes, promising to go to the cash register after changing her youngest child’s nappy.

The security guard agreed and the woman went to the bathroom with her two- and six-year-old child, leaving her seven- and 17-year-old children behind.

However, she instead made a run for it and left the shopping centre altogether.

Policia Nacional were notified and steps were then taken to locate the minor’s parents.

The father came to collect his two children with the mother being located and arrested later that day.

It comes after a mother was charged with child abandonment after leaving her teenage son in a Pamplona bar, while she travelled 150 kilometres to Bilbao.

In a statement, the Policia Nacional said that the incident happened in early August when the mother and her current partner were travelling to France along with the boy.

En route to France, the woman and her current partner stopped at a bar but left the premises with her 13-year-old son having to fend for himself.

Realising there was a problem, the teenager asked passers-by where he could find the local Policia Nacional headquarters and told agents what had happened.

He was taken to a juvenile centre in Navarre while a search was launched for his mother.