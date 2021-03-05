66 MUNICIPALITIES in Malaga move to Alert Level 2 at midnight tonight.

Following a meeting by the territorial committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts to analyse the epidemiological situation of each municipality, the health districts of Malaga, Guadalhorce, La Vega and Axarquia have all transitioned to Alert Level 2.

The health districts of the Serrania de Ronda and the Costa del Sol have been excluded from this extension of opening hours.

Those municipalities who now find themselves in Alert Level 2 are permitted the following:

  • Opening hours of bars and shops extended from 18:00 to 21:30.
  • The sale of alcohol in shops will also be permitted until 21:30.
  • The number of people permitted at social gatherings has been increased from four to six, in private homes and outside bars and restaurants.
  • The capacity in hotels and restaurants has also been modified, to 75% indoors and 100% on terraces.
  • The capacity of sports facilities has been increased to 65%.
  • Wakes and funerals may only be attended by 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.
  • 50% capacity is permitted at civil and religious ceremonies. Banquets may not have more than 100 people indoors and 150 outdoors.

The complete list of Malaga municipalities which move to Alert Level 2 at midnight tonight are as follows:

  1. Alcaucin
  2. Alfarnate
  3. Alfarnatejo
  4. Algarrobo
  5. Almachar
  6. Arenas
  7. Benamargosa
  8. Benamocarra
  9. El Borge
  10. Canillas de Aceituno
  11. Canillas de Albaida
  12. Casabermeja
  13. Colmenar
  14. Comares
  15. Competa
  16. Cutar
  17. Frigiliana
  18. Iznate
  19. Nerja
  20. Periana
  21. Riogordo
  22. Salares
  23. Sayalonga
  24. Sedella
  25. Torrox
  26. Velez-Malaga
  27. Viñuela
  28. Alameda
  29. Almargen
  30. Antequera
  31. Archidona
  32. Campillos
  33. Cañete la Real
  34. Cuevas Bajas
  35. Cuevas de San Marcos
  36. Fuente de Piedra
  37. Humilladero
  38. Mollina
  39. Sierra de Yeguas
  40. Teba
  41. Valle de Abdalajis
  42. Villanueva de Algaidas
  43. Villanueva de la Concepcion
  44. Villanueva de Tapia
  45. Villanueva del Rosario
  46. Villanueva del Trabuco
  47. Almogia
  48. Macharaviaya
  49. Malaga (capital)
  50. Moclinejo
  51. Rincon de la Victoria
  52. Totalan
  53. Alhaurin de la Torre
  54. Alhaurin el Grande
  55. Alora
  56. Alozaina
  57. Ardales
  58. Carratraca
  59. Cartama
  60. Casarabonela
  61. Coin
  62. Guaro
  63. Monda
  64. Pizarra
  65. Tolox
  66. Yunquera

After the review carried out, there is only one municipality in the province, Montejaque, with an incidence of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, so the perimeter closure and the closure of non-essential activity is maintained.

Likewise, Archez and Benaojan have an incidence of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and must maintain their perimetral closure, meaning no one can enter or exit.

Apart from Malaga, according to Jesus Aguirre, the Andalucian Minister of Health and Families, ‘a high volume of Andalucia has also transitioned to Alert Level 2’.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.