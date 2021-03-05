AS we look forward to celebrating this year’s International Women’s Day on March 8 we thought it was the perfect time to look at the achievements of the most powerful and well known women.

From royalty to politicians, these are the trailblazers who are leading the path for future generations.

In fact, in Forbes 2020 list of Spain’s ‘most influential people – all of those listed were women.

1. Letizia Ortiz, Queen of Spain

RANK 1: Queen Letizia

Clocking in at number one is the Reina de España herself, Letizia Ortiz. Renowned for speaking out on important social topics such as gender violence, Queen Letizia has been in the public eye even more than usual this year, presiding over numerous important events when her husband, King Felipe VI, has had to self-isolate.

2. Ana Botin, President of Santander Bank

RANK 2: Ana Botin

A regular on such lists, Ana Botin has been especially influential in 2020 due to her efforts to accelerate digital banking. Aided in this regard by the outbreak of COVID-19, Santander now has a whopping 41.1 million digital clients.

3. Isabel Diaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid

RANK 3: Isabel Diaz Ayuso

It has been a baptism of fire for Diaz Ayuso, who was elected into office only a few months before the pandemic struck. Among her many controversial decisions is the rushed construction of an emergency hospital near Madrid airport, which bust the budget by €50 million.

Other famous faces on Forbes’ list include psychologist and gallery owner, Elena Ochoa Foster (rank seven), and RTVE president, Rosa Maria Mateo (rank eight).

Beloved singer Rosalia came in at 11.