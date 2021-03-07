SPAIN’S biggest haul of ‘pink cocaine’ was seized and Holland’s most wanted man was arrested after a joint operation between Guardia Civil and the Netherlands Politie.

Other drugs including MDMA and heroin were found with 11Kg of the narcotic, known as ‘pink cocaine’.



CAPTURED: 21 year old on the run since 2019

The detainee had fled Dutch authorities after he was accused of the 2019 fatal shooting of a man in an Amsterdam car park.

With him was an associate linked to the far-right Turkish terrorist organisation, “Gray Wolves”, already implicated in several other murders.

They are especially known for the 1981 assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II.

The Dutchman has remained at large since, with his location unknown until he appeared in a video clip of a well-known Dutch rapper.

Initially, he was believed to be Barcelona, and then Marbella, before investigations took police as far as Portugal.

Intelligence eventually led authorities to the 21-year-old, known as EGL, in the Region of Valencia, where he was eventually found in its capital.

To the amazement of police, EGL was in hiding with another Dutchman of Turkish origin, who was wanted for his links with far-right Turkish organization “Gray Wolves”.

They have criminal networks working throughout the continent and an ideology that supports the supremacist idea of the return to Europe of the Ottoman Empire.

Further investigations linked the pair with the large-scale manufacture of synthetic drugs in the area, with their own address being used for storage.

Once located, Dutch authorities, and Spain’s Central Operational Unit swooped and made the arrests.

The Examining Court number 1 of Valencia has decreed unconditional imprisonment without bail for the two detainees, the Central Examining Court No. 2 of the National Court being informed about the existence of an OEDE on one of the detainees.

‘Pink Cocaine’ explained

Internationally, this drug (also known as Pink Panther) is commonly used in combination with other illegal drugs, particularly MDMA, and is considered by some experts as a “favourite” in the international drug market.

PINK PERIL: Some of the 11 kilos seized

In addition, it is among the chemical compounds that often appear as adulterants when analyzing MDMA pills, meaning that many users may have unknowingly consumed it.

All this has led to it being classified in some areas as “the drug of high society” due to its exclusivity, given its limited availability and high price, indicating that the price of it can reach more than €100 per gram.

The previous biggest haul in Spain was two kilos, making the recent 11 kilo find all the more noteworthy.