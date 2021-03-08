TORREVIEJA Guardia Civil have arrested a 47-year-old man for giving a positive testing for alcohol and driving on the side of the road.

Sources say the driver already has a string of driving convictions, as well as being bereft of a driving license.

The arrest was on the morning of Wednesday February 24, after he was witnessed driving more than a kilometre in the opposite direction.

Ironically, the Torrevieja Civil Guard Traffic Detachment were carrying out road safety tasks at the time.

Once his vehicle was intercepted, the driver was breathalysed, giving the positive result.

And after checking his papers, officers confirmed the man was driving without a driving license.

The local man was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of reckless driving, a crime of driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages and another crime of driving without a driving license.

After attending Court Number 4 of Torrevieja, has was sent to prison