TORREVIEJA is to see its eco-tourism routes resume through its natural parks, after a hiatus caused by the Covid-19 restriction.

The popular walks through Torrevieja and La Mata Natural Park attracted over 1,200 people last year, despite nine months of varying lockdown and social-distancing regulations.

POPULAR: Torrevieja’s two natural parks

Local councillors, Antonio Vidal and Rosario Martínez, announced the next walk will be scheduled for this Sunday, March 14.

The route, called the Family Route, is described as, “an opportunity to learn about the natural and cultural values ??of our park in a fun and enjoyable way.”

Towards the end of the month, on Saturday March 27, a route specifically for bird-watchers will be carried out, with hopes to see storks, avocets, flamingos and curlews.

On this occasion, the ornithological walks will be streamed live for the attendees to see images captured by telescopes on their mobile phones or tablets, thereby negating the need to touch the equipment and risk the spread of any virus.

This action will also allow bird-watchers to enjoy the experience at home, if the 30-person capacity limits are reached for the walks.

All routes have bilingual guides, with talk in both Spanish and English.Registration is now possible for all daytime eco-routes up until June via www.turismodetorrevieja.com/ecorutas or by calling the Paseo Vista Alegre tourist office on 965 703 433.