POLICE have praised residents for their prompt action that helped to save the life of a Pilar de la Horadada woman on the southern Costa Blanca.

A fire broke out this morning(March 10) at a property on Plaza Campoamor close to the centre of the municipality.

A number of young neighbours heard a voice crying for help and noticed smoke pouring out of an apartment.

Without delay, they called the emergency services with the Pilar Policia Local and Guardia Civil quickly arriving on the scene.

By that stage, the helpful neighbours had already gone in to rescue the distressed elderly woman.

A Torrevieja fire crew subsequently put out the blaze.

Pilar’s Policia Local issued a statement thanking the ‘young neighbours’ for all of their help.

No further details were available about the elderly resident or her medical condition.