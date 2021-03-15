A BRITISH pensioner has been killed after falling into an open ditch on a popular expat urbanisation in Nerja.

The tragic incident occurred on March 6 on the San Juan de Capistrano urbanization, a 500-home complex predominantly occupied by British and European retirees.

The incident took place at around 9.00pm according to the newly released police report, on a wooded footpath linking Calle Via Real and Calle San Francisco to the western edge of the urbanisation.

The 74-year-old and his wife, who had lived on the complex for over 10 years, were walking home after ordering a take away pizza and a drink from a local bar.

The incident happened near the urbanization of San Juan de Capistrano, just north of Nerja.

As they left the bar and began their short walk home, the pair fell almost two metres into the unguarded ditch, rendering them both unconscious.

The pair laid there for almost 11 hours until his wife regained consciousness at around 6.00am and called the emergency services.

Unfortunately the husband remained unconscious and sadly succumbed to his injuries.

According to the paramedics report, the man died from severe blunt force trauma to his head after hitting a rock in the fall.

Police immediately closed off the scene to the public, with urbanisation groups reeling after years of trying to get the ditch filled in.

A maintenance man who works on the urbanisation explained to SUR that they have requested it be repaired for nearly 15 years but they have yet to receive permission.

“The ditch appeared after flooding in 2007” said the janitor, “The community has requested permission to fix the problem with a foot bridge, but we have yet to receive any kind of notice to say we can proceed.”

The San Juan de Capistrano urbanisation made our pages last year after a real life Romeo and Juliet story captured the hearts of our readers.

In June last year, police discovered the bodies of a 90-year-old man and his lifelong wife at their home on the site.

Medical reports confirmed that the man died from natural causes alongside his wife, who unable to live without her devoted husband, took her own life just hours later.

“Their love was so strong, and so was their courage.” said Bekki Forrest, the couple’s granddaughter to the Olive Press.