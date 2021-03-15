Police in Spain seized almost three-quarters of a million euros in cash, a red Ferrari and an arsenal of weapons including automatic weapons and a Japanese Samuri sword along with 600kg of cocaine in a series of raids in the capital.

Described by investigators as “extremely violent” the Policia Nacional dismantled one of the largest drugs gangs in Madrid and arrested 12 people.

Police bust drug gang madrid

Some 700,000 euros in cash was seized during the raids, along with 20 expensive cars, including a Ferrari valued at €250,000.

The gang used a “drugs lawyer” to carry out legal duties for the organisation including money laundering, police said in a statement.

?Desarticulada la mayor red de distribución de #cocaína de Madrid



12 detenidos en ?#Badajoz, #Guadalajara, #Madrid, #Málaga y #Valencia a los que incautamos 600kg de cocaína



Debido a la #peligrosidad de los integrantes, fue necesaria la intervención del #GEO???? pic.twitter.com/FHuhNCZxHg — Policía Nacional (@policia) March 14, 2021

Gang members lived in luxury properties in upmarket districts of Madrid and yet had no sign of legal employment.

Police said they used code names to refer to other members of the gang and locations where the cocaine was stashed.

“According to the investigators, it was the largest cocaine distribution organisation in the Spanish capital,” said the statement released on Sunday about the operation which was jointly carried out by Colombian police.

A video filmed during one of the raids showed officers removing a bag full of cash from a hidden compartment in the ceiling of an apartment.

Police said the Moroccan gang leader liaised between drugs gangs in Colombia, Morocco, Spain and northern Europe.

READ ALSO:



BUSTED: Police in Spain arrest 46 involved in huge trafficking gang