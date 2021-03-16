POLICE have freed a young Swedish man who had been kidnapped from the street, beaten up and had a ransom demanded from relatives.

Malaga cops say the victim had been lured by the promise of a party only to end up held captive by a 26-year-old Moroccan man and 27-year-old Spanish woman.

Crime scene: Police freed kidnapped man in Calle Victoria

Officers freed him after neighbours heard the victim’s cries for help at 4am last night (March 15).

They found the young man suffering from a bloody head and injured leg.

Investigations revealed that he had been walking through the heart of Malaga when he was approached by the woman and invited to a party in Calle Victoria. But once inside he was beaten and his attackers demanded €3,000 cash, first from the victim, then later by phone from a relative.

The victim remains in hospital this morning while the alleged attackers have been arrested on charges of kidnapping and causing grievous bodily harm.

READ MORE

KIDNAPPED AT GUNPOINT IN SPAIN’S MARBELLA

MAN IN SPAIN KIDNAPPED, TORTURED AND STABBED TO DEATH

POLICE RESCUE WOMAN FROM HOUSE USED TO GROW MARIJUANA