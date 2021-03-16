SPAIN’S regions may have agreed to keep their borders closed within the country for Easter, but it seems that international travel is about to take off.

Ryanair has this morning (March 16) announced that it is putting on 200 extra flights from Germany to Mallorca and Alicante over the holiday period.

This will mean an increase in capacity of almost 40,000 seats on 22 routes from March 28 to mid-April.

In addition, many of these routes will continue to operate for the rest of the summer with flights available for booking until March 2022.

A Ryanair spokesman said: “Following the announcement of the opening of the corridor between Germany and some of Spain’s most popular tourist destinations, Ryanair is delighted to play a part in the recovery of Spain’s tourism industry.

“Thus, Ryanair will offer an increase in the number of frequencies that will help both better connectivity with the cities of Palma de Mallorca and Alicante and further economic growth of these destinations.”

Jason McGuinness, Ryanair’s Commercial Director, said: “We are delighted to announce that Ryanair will be adding over 200 flights to/from Palma de Mallorca and Alicante for travel from March 28th until mid-April.

“Aware that Covid-19 restrictions are constantly changing, Ryanair is allowing up to two free flight date changes. This will allow greater flexibility and peace of mind for our customers, who can book their flights to enjoy a well-deserved break, with the peace of mind of being able to postpone or change their travel dates, if necessary, for a fee of €0 until the end of October 2021.

“With all this, Ryanair customers can now book their Easter flights to Palma de Mallorca and Alicante to enjoy the Spanish sun.”

