SPAIN’S Tourist Minister, Reyes Maroto, has said that an EU COVID-19 travel passport will be ready ‘within weeks’.

Her comments came today(March 17) as the European Commission officially unveiled plans for the digital document to be introduced across the EU in time for the summer.

EU residents in countries like Spain would be able to access, free-of-charge, a Digital Green Certificate which would show if they have been vaccinated; have had a negative PCR test; or had recovered from the coronavirus.

The plan will be formally discussed by EU leaders next week.

Speaking to Telecinco, Reyes Maroto, said: “We are working on a COVID certificate that would combine Spanish and EU regulations and would be ease to access and use.”

She also emphasised that Spain was looking to welcome visitors from non-EU countries this summer like the United Kingdom and the United States.

Regional leaders like Valencian president, Ximo Puig, are strong backers of the COVID passport, especially in boosting local tourism.

“Free access must be guaranteed for people from within the EU and the passport will allow for mobility to return,” Puig commented.