NEW weekend cases of COVID-19 have produced another major fall according to the Valencian regional health ministry this evening(March 22).

352 new infections have been reported since last Friday, compared to 437 the previous weekend and 659 before that.

A weekend total of 1,231 cases was reported on March 1.

The Valencian Community therefore continues its position as having the lowest infection rates in Spain with 94% of municipalities reporting just 25 cases or lower per 100,000 people.

10 deaths have been reported today taking the pandemic total in the region to 7,066, with 89 fatalities over the last week.

Hospitalisations are back to October levels and are now below 500.

They stand at 478 compared to 601 a week ago and 768 on March 8.

The number of people in intensive care is 138, a fall of 34 over a week.