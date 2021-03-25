SAN FULGENCIO, in Costa Blanca’s Vega Baja region, will celebrate ‘Holy Week from home’ through online concerts and processions.

The municipality includes the urbanisation of La Marina, popular with thousands of British expats.

The City Council’s Musical Union is organising the virtual events to offer, ‘an accessible and safe Easter for San Fulgentinos.’

Local Mayor of Culture, David Vives, assured, “we want to bring Easter to everyone in the municipality, so that they can enjoy it in a safe way and avoid any risk ”.

Six concerts of sacred music will be performed and processions will commence from the parish church, but without any public involvement.

Concerts will last approximately one hour and will be broadcast live on YouTube.

Despite having no public presence, Covid-19 protocols will still be followed for those taking part.

“All protocols and health security measures will be followed specific for musicians and concerts, such as maintaining the minimum distance of 2 metres between interpreters, prior control of body temperature, or proper cleaning and disinfection of the materials and the environment used, among others,” said Vives.

The first concert is scheduled for 10am this Sunday, March 28, Palm Sunday.

Holy Tuesday, March 30, sees another concert starting at 8pm

Over the following days, other nightly concerts start at 8pm online.

The Good Friday concert, on April 2, begins at 8.30pm.

Concerts will conclude on Sunday, April 4, Sunday of Resurrection, with a performance dedicated to the Virgen del Remedio, starting at 10:00 am.

