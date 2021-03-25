THE Junta expects to start calling over-70s for their first jab in about three weeks.

Now that vaccination has resumed with the AstraZeneca doses and the Janssen doses expected to start arriving at the end of April, the Junta is confident that it will be able to speed up immunisation.

However, David Moreno, head of the Andalucia regional vaccination plan says it’s ‘complicated’ that 70% of the population will be vaccinated by the summer, the threshold given for the population to gain immunity.

With regard to the over-70s, the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) will go in descending order, from the age of 79 downwards, as has been done in other age brackets.

In the meantime, parallel to the vaccination of essential professionals, which resumed this Wednesday, the vaccination of the over-80s is continuing.

Junta President, Juanma Moreno, has assured that in just over a week’s time, all seniors in this age group will have been vaccinated.

At present, 60% of over 80s in Andalucia have already been immunised with the first dose and 40% with the two doses.

The pace of vaccination depends on the supply from the laboratories, of which there are currently three: Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

According to the PP cheif, the Andalucian health system could go faster in immunisation, but it is limited by supply.

“We have many soldiers but a shortage of ammunition,” Moreno said in a press conference after the weekly meeting of health officials.

“I’m not being pessimistic; I’m not losing my optimism. Vaccination will accelerate and more people will be immunised by the summer, but reaching 70% vaccination by then is going to be difficult,” Moreno said.

In the province of Malaga, 79,489 people of all ages have received the two doses, which represents 5% of the population, and a total of 221,090 people have been vaccinated, which represents just over 13%.

READ ALSO:

Can British expats get the COVID-19 vaccine in Spain?