A national spike in new COVID-19 infections is not having a big impact on the Valencian Community which continues to be the only part of Spain to be classified as ‘low risk’.

The region continues to below the threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 residents with 28.62 cases.

In contrast, the Spanish average has grown over the weekend from 138.63 to 149.26 cases per 100,000 people with the Madrid area going above 250 cases.

With concerns of a ‘fourth wave’, the Valencia region figures at the weekend only went up very marginally on a week-to-week basis.

Yesterday(March 29) the regional health ministry reported 87 new COVID-19 cases compared to 155 the previous Monday.

Figures compiled between March 15 and March 21 show that 71% of coronavirus cases in the region were caused by the UK-Kent strain of COVID-19.

Only 2.59% of regional hospital beds are currently occupied by patients with the coronavirus.

The Valencian Government have said that if the current low infection numbers are maintained, then they will look at further relaxations in restrictions from April 12, when the Easter holiday period ends in the region.

Valencia President, Ximo Puig, said: “If things continue as they are, we can be more optimistic about the possibility of making changes but we must remain extremely prudent as infections rise across Spain and Europe.”