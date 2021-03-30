ONE of Britain’s most popular reality series is set to be filmed in Spain this summer.

Love Island is reportedly gearing up for its big return after the coronavirus halted last year’s production plans.

Producers of the hit dating show had earlier confirmed that the series would be going ahead as hoped for 2021 and sources have claimed it will return to Mallorca this year.

Although usually filmed in a villa near Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, the ITV show had reportedly been looking at the possibility of filming the next series in a UK seaside location, such as Cornwall or Devon, following the success of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ relocation to Wales.

But source told The Sun that filming in Mallorca is set to go ahead this summer, with extra safety measures in place to protect crew and contestants against the virus.

Sexy singles match up in Mallorca

The source said: “All precautions have been taken to make sure it goes smoothly. Besides the extra cast, they’ve incorporated COVID safety measures and increased checks on contestants’ mental health. “Everyone is very excited. Restrictions are easing, the Euros football is on and Love Island is back in Majorca. What more could you want?”

There’s been no official word from ITV3 team themselves as yet, but sources say that bosses behind the cult show plan to have extra cast flown out to Spain in May to quarantine along with the main cast as a precaution.

Applicants reportedly being told they need to be free for 10 weeks abroad and will also have to undergo psychological and physical assessments, including COVID-19 and sexual health screenings.

CASA AMOR: The Love Island villa from previous series

Sources have claimed bosses will also ask contestants for their mental health histories and permission to contact their GPs in order to be able to support them while they are on the show and once they come out.

“Before arriving in Majorca we ask all applicants at this stage of the casting process to undergo a psychological and physical assessment, a sexual health screening and an unannounced drugs test,” the show stated.

“Once you arrive you will have a brief discussion about your physical health with our on-site medical team.”

All of the singletons will then quarantine together before filming starts in June.

An ITV spokesperson said: “We are not currently in a position to confirm locations for the forthcoming series.”

Love Island is expected to return to ITV2 in June.

