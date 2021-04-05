VALENCIA football team walked off the pitch after an allegedly racist slur directed at one of their players.

The game against Cadiz on Sunday night (April 4) was temporarily abandoned after 30 minutes when Cadiz’s Juan Cala allegedly flung insults at defender Mouctar Diakhaby.

Cala, who has since ‘strenuously denied’ allegations against him, received a yellow card for his actions and seconds later Valencia players made the decision to halt the match and walk off the pitch in protest.

The Valencia players have walked off the pitch at the Carranza ?



Mouctar Diakhaby was visibly angry after an altercation with Cadiz's Juan Cala, and ultimately left the pitch with his teammates following behind him pic.twitter.com/3XKvm5Y9dc — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) April 4, 2021

Diakhaby eventually urged his teammates to continue the match and Hugo Guillamon took his place on the pitch.

Cala stayed on for Cadiz and the team from Southern Spain won eventually won the match 3-0.

Following the incident, Valencia have released a ten-point statement entitled ‘no to racism’ on their official website. They added that Diakhaby is the ‘latest victim of racism in football’ and that it is a ‘sad day’ for the sport.

Cadiz have also released a statement in which they say they are ‘against all forms of racism’ and have ‘complete confidence in the integrity’ of their players who are ‘staunch supporters’ of the fight against racism.