THE end of the winter olive season has brought unemployment figures to a yearly low in Cordoba, however the overall picture remains stable.

Recently released data from the Ministry of Labour showed that unemployment throughout the province of Cordoba in March has risen by 0.4% compared to February.

The sector that has been most affected is the agriculture sector, with a total of 1,047 job losses thanks to the end of the winter harvest.

The manufacturing industry has also seen increases in unemployment, with 38 people losing their contracts.

On the bright side, the tourism industry has seen a slight upward trend in employment thanks to the provinces relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

A total of 794 people have been rehired in the regions bars, hotels and restaurants whilst 17 have been rehired in construction.

The provincial figures have also highlighted a reoccurring problem with the employment system n Spain, the issue of permenant and temporary contracts.

According to numbers, a total of 39,129 contracts were signed in March 2021, over 2,000 less than last month.

However of these contracts, 91% were temporary, or what is known among the Spanish as basura (rubbish) contracts.

The signing of temporary contracts has also risen dramatically since March 2020 by 5,897, with permanent contracts showing a 2,143 increase.

By province, Cordoba remains in a stable position in terms of unemployment, and sits at the ‘top’ of the Andalucian table when taken as a percentage of the population.

A total of 83,577 unemployed puts Cordoba at 10.6% unemployment for March 2021, before Granada (11.3%), Seville (11.7%), Cadiz (14.8%), and Malaga (17.2%).

By gender, 58.95% are female while 89.7% are over the age of 25.

By sectors, the services sector accounts for the most unemployed despite the rise with 50,377 unemployed in March, 60.27% of the total.

This is followed by agriculture with 10,535 (12.60%) manufacturing at 7,069 (8.45%) and construction at 6,421 (7.68%).

In terms of nationality, of the total unemployed, 3,796 are foreign nationals, with 1,519 in the service sector alone.

