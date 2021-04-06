A MALAGA-BASED brewery have announced a refreshing new launch. 

After 117 years of producing specialty craft beer,  La Fábrica de Cruzcampo has launched a new beer with a red wine twist.

The innovative brew is tastes just like red wine thanks to a new recipe created by Juan Jiménez and Jorge Varela using the characteristic grape ale style of Italy.

The pair say the beer is reminiscent of red wine both in its colour and taste. 

Cruzcampo, which was founded by brothers Tomás and Roberto Osborne in 1904, is known around the world for the beers they produce at the  La Fábrica de Cruzcampo microbrewery in Soho, Malaga. 

You can sample the new brew while supplies last in the central Soho district of Malaga city – will you be giving it a try?

