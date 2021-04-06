NEW coronavirus infections in the Valencian Community have risen by 43 in the last 24 hours according to figures released this evening(April 6) by the regional health ministry.

It’s one of the lowest daily weekday rises since July and is 14 more than a week ago but 77 lower than yesterday.

The region continues to be the only one in Spain to be in a ‘low risk’ category for new COVID-19 cases.

Five deaths have been reported today in the first update since Saturday.

It means the pandemic total in the Valencian Community now stands at 7,182 fatalities.

Hospital admissions however have gone up compared to Saturday with 405 patients being treated compared to the last total of 385.

A week ago, hospitalisations stood at 421.

Patients receiving intensive care have gone down since Saturday from 88 to 83, which is ten lower on a week-to-week basis.

Eight new outbreaks have been announced in the region, with the largest consisting of 15 cases caused through social contact in Vinaros in Castellon Province.

An eight-case outbreak, also caused through socialising, has been declared in Callosa d’en Sarrià in Alicante Province.