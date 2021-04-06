TWO men have been arrested by police in Malaga after they allegedly beat up a taxi driver when he told them they couldn’t get into his vehicle carrying drinks.

Police raced to the scene at around 11.42pm on Saturday night (April 3) after members of the public reported the alleged attack.

The Nigerian taxi driver, who has Spanish nationality, was taken to hospital after suffering kicks and punches all over his body and an ear injury.

The pair allegedly hit the driver with a chair while shouting racial insults at him and were overheard saying: “You are going to take us – with drinks or without drinks – or we will kill you.”