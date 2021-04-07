A MOTORCYCLIST has had their foot amputated after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Mallorca.

Police are appealing for information on the driver that mowed down a man on the intersection that connects Cami de Ca Na Gabriela and Carretera Militar in s’Arenal around 5.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the suspect hit the biker after speeding through a red light.

As a result of the impact, the victim was propelled several metres in the air before landing on a grassy area on the side of the road.

A passerby immediately called the emergency services to report the incident with an ambulance arriving at the scene minutes later.

After stabilising the man, he was taken to Son Espases hospital where he had his foot could not be saved and was amputated in an emergency operation.

He remains in serious condition.

Officers are now combing through CCTV footage in a bid to trace the driver and anyone with information is urged to call the police.

In recent months, the island has been plagued with multiple hit-and-runs.

Last October, a 55-year-old man was found lying unconscious on the side of the road beside his car.

All indications pointed to the man being hit by a car while he was attending to a flat tyre.

Just one month later, police arrested the driver responsible for mowing down and killing a pedestrian while he was crossing the road on the outskirts of the capital.

The 54-year-old victim had suffered severe head trauma and died a day later in hospital.

In February, the driver wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on the MA-15 highway in Algaida surrendered to police after days evading police.

Minutes before being mowed down, the 34-year-old victim was involved in a collision with another car and when he got out of his vehicle to check the damage, he was run over by another car.

This driver failed to stop and fled the scene.

