BOSSES at El Corte Ingles have announced that the business will have to be restructured to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

Staff at the Spanish megastore are facing redundancy, with hundreds of jobs within the company at risk.

The retail giant currently employees 460 people at the Costa Mijas store in Las Lagunas but a significant amount of the workforce could soon be cut.

Workers currently furloughed as part of the Spanish Government’s coronavirus erte scheme now face losing their jobs completely.

Bosses have said that changes will have to be made to how the business operates as Spain continues to battle the pandemic.

Reports say that the 135,000 square Las Lagunas site will be reduced in size but specific details of departments affected have not yet been released.

El Corte Inglés opened Costa Mijas in March 2006 after investing 130 million euros in the store and a further five stores across the Malaga province including two in the city, two in Marbella and one in Mijas.

