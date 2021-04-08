FLIGHTS from Gibraltar to London City Airport will begin on June 25 taking passengers and cargo to the heart of the UK capital.

British Airways will fly to and from London City Airport on Mondays and Fridays in addition to the Heathrow service it already operates from the Rock.

Flights will also start to Jersey from London City Airport on the same days as soon as the UK government lifts restrictions on travel.

Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port Vijay Daryanani was very happy with the announcement.

British Airways will be using the Embraer E-190 aircraft to fly to London City Airport.

“This is excellent news and continues to show the confidence that the industry has in Gibraltar as a destination,” he said.

“A seasonal link with London City Airport operated by BA CityFlyer brings yet another operator to Gibraltar and opens up a further catchment area from the UK.

“This service will complement BA’s mainline services from Heathrow and the local business and financial services community will undoubtedly welcome a link to London’s financial district.

“Our tourism, retail and hospitality industries can also look forward to greeting customers from the City and the east London catchment area.”

Convenient

His thoughts were echoed by Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of BA CityFlyer, which will operate the new services.

“It’s great to be able to launch these two new services to Gibraltar and Jersey – it’s something customers have been asking us to do for quite a while,” said Stoddart.

“Whether it’s for a holiday or visiting friends or relatives who live either end of route customers will benefit from direct flights to and from the extremely conveniently located London City Airport.”

British Airways has secured a partnership with COVID-19 testing provider Qured and mobile travel health app VeriFly to help keep travellers safe.

The development follows interest from Volotea to run flights from Bilbao to Gibraltar.

However, in this case, the company had overlooked the lack of flight permissions following Brexit