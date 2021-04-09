A MAN who is accused of attacking a local woman appeared at the Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Ian Mcintosh, 43, of Victoria House in Alameda Estate was first arrested in the early hours of April 8 after a report of domestic violence.

Response Team officers that arrived at the local home following the report found a local woman who was injured.

According to the RGP she had bruises and scrapes on different parts of her body.

The woman was taken to hospital for the injuries where she was treated to help her recover.

Officers from the domestic abuse team took over the investigation and after a number of enquiries and interviews decided to charge Mcintosh assault causing actual bodily harm.

It comes after Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento looked into strengthening domestic abuse legislation on the Rock.

Yesterday evening in a separate incident a 26-year-old RGP officer was arrested on suspicion of Fraud by False Representation.

He has been put on police bail and stopped from leaving the territory.