MURCIA’S Health Ministry is to relax the night-time curfew from Wednesday(April 14), as it pushes back the start by an hour to 11.00 pm.

The Murcia region has the third-lowest infection rate in Spain with 69 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.

The curfew move is more progressive than the neighbouring Valencian Community which has an infection rate that is below half of what Murcia has.

It is maintaining the 10.00 pm curfew start until at least April 25 and continuing to force the hospitality sector to close at 6.00 pm.

The Murcia extension means that struggling bars and restaurants will be able to regain a crucial extra hour to serve evening meals.

More good news for the sector and its customers is that up to six people who do not live together will be able to occupy terrace tables.

The maximum of four per table will be maintained indoors.

The Torre Pacheco municipality will have its perimeter closure lifted allowing residents to move anywhere within the Murcia region.

It means that Puerto Lumbreras is the sole area in Murcia that has perimeter confinement.

The regional border closure is maintained.

The latest infection rate figures showed an increasing number of COVID-19 cases among younger people with a 40% rise in the 17 to 44 year category.

Murcia’s Health Minister, Juan Jose Pedreño said: “We cannot lower our guard. Prudence and caution are essential.”

