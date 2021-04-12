A MURCIA school has moved its classes to the beach in a truly COVID-safe environment.

The Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente school has taken desks and chairs to Playa de los Nietos on the Mar Menor as part of a ‘Clean Air’ initiative across Murcia.

The teachers set up the furniture in specially-designated grids at 8.00 am each weekday.

Around 100 youngsters, in eight age groups between 3 and 12 years, then get a 20 minute lesson on the beach, weather permitting.

Headteacher, Alfonso Vera, said: “It is something quite historic to go outdoors and not onto a terrace, but instead to the shore of the Mar Menor for lessons.”

The move is not just to do with the pandemic, but also to get the children to learn more about the local environment.

Teacher, Juan Francisco Martinez, commented:“It’s safe and the children have a lot of fun and what they learn here they do not forget.”

Some of the lessons have been specially tailored to the outdoor environment.

Mar Menor fishermen have shown the youngsters how they catch fish in their nets and a local group dressed up as Roman soldiers for a history lesson.

More conventional subjects like maths, social sciences, and music are also taught in the new setting.

Cartagena’s Education councillor, Irene Ruiz, said: “The area’s unique environment and climate has been perfect to launch this initiative and gives the children an extra motivational boost in these difficult times.”

109 other schools in the Murcia region have got a share of €1.5 million for the ‘Clean Air’ plan to move classrooms out of their traditional four walls and to buy equipment to be used outdoors.

Not many though will be able to rival what has happened in Los Nietos.

The impact is clear as nine-year-old Antonio Fernandez explained: “I prefer to be on the beach as I feel more at ease and comfortable!”.

