THE latest weekend COVID-19 case totals for the Valencian Community have shown a slight rise compared to the first weekend of April.

Figures released today(April 12) from the Valencian health ministry showed 416 new infections since last Friday, compared to 367 the previous weekend.

A rise was expected due to increased socialisation over the Easter holiday period but the increase, so far does not appear to be dramatic.

The total was 353 three weeks ago as the region maintains its position of lower COVID infection rates compared to the rest of Spain.

The Valencian Community is still below 30 cases per 100,000 residents.

Six deaths were reported today, taking the pandemic total to 7,219.

Hospitalisations continue to slowly fall with the latest total of 374 being a fall of three on Friday’s figure, and 11 less on a week-to-week basis.

The latest total of patients in intensive care is 77, which is a rise of three compared to Friday, and but 11 fewer compared to the previous weekend.

Three outbreaks have been reported with the most substantial one being at Novelda in Alicante Province, with 11 people infected through social contact.

A loosening of restrictions in the Valencian Community took effect today with only modest changes prompted by fears of a possible post-Easter upsurge.

