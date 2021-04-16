SEVILLA, Cordoba, Granada and Almeria will have to close bars and shops at 8 pm from this Sunday.

The measure is the result of the worsening of coronavirus data, which has caused these four capitals to go to alert level 3.1 or 4.1.

All new restrictions outlined by the Junta’s committee of experts on the pandemic come into force the Friday after their weekly meeting, this would entail setting the closing of establishments at 8:00 p.m. from this Friday the 16th, but a two-day margin has been given so that the affected sectors have more leeway to adapt and respond to customer reservations that may have already been made.

The Regional Minister for Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre, has said with the two-day margin, the Junta hopes to ‘cause the least possible damage’ to the hospitality sector.

The number of new positive cases has jumped to over three thousand (3,192) in Andalucia as the incidence rate climbs again to 225,26 per 100,000 inhabitants and Spain overall is fast approaching the category of extreme risk, which is anything above the 250 threshold.

Malaga currently has the lowest rate of coronavirus in Andalucia, with 117.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, permitting bars and shops to stay open until 10:30pm,.

The worst incidence rate in the region is in Granada with a rate of 391.4.

READ ALSO: