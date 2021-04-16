A man who took part in a group rape of an 18-year-old woman in Sabadell in February 2019 has been jailed for 31 years.

Two others who also raped her never stood trial, with one fleeing Spain and police being unable to identify the other man.

Two defendants were each given 13-year prison sentences for being complicit in the rape by virtue of doing nothing to stop it happening.

A fourth man who was on trial was acquitted.

The assault happened at around 6.00 am on February 3, 2019 when the victim – who was 18 years old at the time – left a nightclub in Sabadell, 20 kilometres north of Barcelona.

An unidentified man grabbed her by her neck and assaulted her.

He then took her to an abandoned warehouse where he and another unidentified man both raped her.

Neither of these of men stood trial, but she was then raped by the man was subsequently convicted and jailed for 31 years.

After the attack, he took the victim out of the warehouse but she managed to escape and wave down a passing car.

Crucially, it just so happened that the driver and the passenger both recognised who the man was, and they provided his details to the Sabadell police who arrested him.

It was revealed that all four of the defendants in the trial, which was held in Barcelona, were living illegally in Spain.

