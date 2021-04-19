THE latest weekend COVID-19 case totals for the Valencian Community have shown a slight rise compared to the previous weekend

Figures released today(April 19) from the Valencian health ministry showed 430 new infections since last Friday, compared to 416 new infections over the last weekend.

The first weekend of April, when reporting was reduced because it was Easter, totalled 367 new COVID-19 cases.

The statistics are better than most other Spanish regions which have recorded significant rises in coronavirus infections and hospital admissions.

Seven deaths were reported today, taking the pandemic total to 7,255 in the Valencian Community.

In spite of a modest upturn in COVID cases, hospitalisations are continuing their downward push.

Today’s admissions total is 302, which is 24 less than on Friday and a significant fall of 72 on a week-to-week basis.

The latest number of patients in intensive care is 66, which is a rise of three compared to Friday, but 11 fewer compared to the previous weekend.

Nine outbreaks have been reported with three outbreaks of five cases each in Valencia City.

An additional loosening of restrictions in the Valencian Community will be discussed this Thursday(April 22) to take effect from next week.

